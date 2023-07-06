wrestling / News
Santino Marella vs. Dirty Dango Set For Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Fallout Tapings
July 6, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Santino Marella and Dirty Dango for the upcoming Slammiversary fallout tapings. The show happens on July 16 from St Clair College in Windsor, ON.
BREAKING: @milanmiracle will face @DirtyDangoCurty at #SlammiversaryFallout on July 16 from St Clair College in Windsor, ON!
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/z0jRO3tHOF pic.twitter.com/q6Lw6m5GNk
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 5, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch Was Worried About Her Relationship With Seth Rollins Going Public
- Rob Van Dam on Why He Has Negative View of Vince Russo’s Creative Ideas, Recalls Experience With Him in TNA
- Mick Foley on Starting Hell in a Cell Match on Top of Cage Being Terry Funk’s Idea
- Arn Anderson On Andre the Giant Attending Clash of the Champions, Working With Michael Hayes