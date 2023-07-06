wrestling / News

Santino Marella vs. Dirty Dango Set For Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Fallout Tapings

July 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between Santino Marella and Dirty Dango for the upcoming Slammiversary fallout tapings. The show happens on July 16 from St Clair College in Windsor, ON.

Impact Wrestling, Joseph Lee

