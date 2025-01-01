– During a recent interview with the No Name Wrestling Podcast, former WWE Superstar Santino Marella revealed that he pitched an idea for WWE to appear in the Royal Rumble this year alongside his daughter, NXT Superstar Arianna Grace. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“So my daughter, she had a little shoulder surgery that…she’s back in the ring from it, but she hasn’t re-debuted yet. So I was pitching…I don’t think it’s ever been done, father/daughter in the same Rumble. So it [would] be really big for her to return to the programming and, you know, I’m down to show and just, yeah, just get that experience. Royal Rumble’s my favorite PPV of the year.”

Marella didn’t expand on his pitch idea for the Rumble to appear with Grace. Grace has not yet been announced for appearing in this year’s women’s Rumble match. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is scheduled for February 1, 2025 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.