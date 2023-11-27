Santino Marella Wishes He Could Have Wrestled Randy Orton

In an interview with The Edlow Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Santino Marella noted that he wished he could have had a singles match against Randy Orton at some point in his career.

He said: “I would like to have maybe a singles match with Randy Orton just ’cause he’s a really good friend of mine. We always talked about wrestling each other because we used to ride together. There was one time we were in a battle royal together, and then ding-ding-ding I started looking for him … just messing with each other and he’s trying, ‘Don’t make me laugh, man’. I think we’d have been good because he’s so good, right, and I think we could’ve had legitimately some really good matches and stuff.“