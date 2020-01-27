WWE News: Update On Santino Marella’s Status, Charlotte Flair Tweets

– PWInsider reports that Santino Marella’s appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble was a one time thing and he won’t be working WWE TV this week.

– Charlotte Flair tweeted a quote from quoted writer Nikita Gill after winning the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble.

“You awaken every dragon, every wolf, every monster that sleeps inside you and you remind them what hell looks like when it wears the skin of a gentle human. #RoyalRumble”