Santos Escobar Advances In US Title Invitational On WWE Smackdown

Santos Escobar is one match away from securing a title shot, winning the US Title Invitational tournament match on this week’s Smackdown. Escobar defeated Grayson Waller, Butch, and AJ Styles on Friday’s show to advance to the finals.

Escobar will face the winner of next week’s Fatal Four-Way between Rey Mysterio, LA Knight, Cameron Grimes, and Sheamus in the finals of the tournament, which will take place on the July 28th episode of Smackdown.