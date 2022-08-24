Santos Escobar Appears On NXT, Takes Legado Del Fantasma Away With Him

Legado Del Fantasma appears to be done with NXT, as they left with Santos Escobar on tonight’s show. During Tuesday’s episode, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro faced The Dyad in a match with Tony D’Angelo yelling at them after they lost the match.

Later in the show, the group (including Elektra Lopez) was walking through the parking lot when Escobar appeared and said he wasn’t going to leave without them. Legado got into the car and they left.

Escobar lost a match against D’Angelo on last week’s NXT, resulting in his being banished from the brand.