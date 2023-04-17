wrestling / News
Santos Escobar Reveals The Biggest Moment Of His “Romantic Story” Against Rey Mysterio
Appearing recently on The Bump, Santos Escobar shared his experiences during his rivalry with Rey Mysterio, characterizing the arc as a “romantic story” (per Wrestling Inc). Escobar particularly commented on the significance of the exchange of masks between Mysterio and himself, citing the tradition of respect that such a gesture carries. You can read a few highlights from Escobar and watch the full episode below.
On the evolving nature of his rivalry with Mysterio: “When I got here, I wanted to take what was his. His legacy, his star. [But] if you want to know someone, fight them. [After that,] we clicked and I realized that what I really had for him was respect and admiration. That’s why I [gave him a mask]. I’ve only done this for three people in my life: [LA Park, my father,] and now the third person, Rey Mysterio.”
On the impact of seeing his own gesture returned by Mysterio: “That’s huge, that’s big. But for him to give me his mask is even bigger. It shows me the respect that he has for me because, as you know, respect is not given.”