Santos Escobar Comforts Fan At WWE Meet & Greet In Mexico City

WWE hit up Mexico City on tour this weekend, and Santos Escobar got a chance to make a young fan’s day. As you can see below, Escobar was meeting with fans before the show when a young fan began crying. Santos took him over the barricade and sat him down on the ring alongside himself, Charlotte Flair, and Cody Rhodes were sitting.

Santos then said, per Fightful:

“I hope you are enjoying yourself! One of the many reasons why I became a wrestler was because of my dad (El Fantasma). He introduced me to the business and how to be a better person, and I feel like their (Charlotte Flair & Cody Rhodes) reasons to be in the business would be very similar to mine. I hope you are very happy and that you enjoy your evening, okay?”