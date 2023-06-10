Santos Escobar Comments On Qualifying For WWE Money in the Bank

As previously reported, Santos Escobar qualified for the WWE Money in the Bank ladder match on last night’s Smackdown, defeating Mustafa Ali. He joins a field that includes Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch and LA Knight. WWE shared a post-match video in which Escobar comments on his victory.

He said: “At London, Money in the Bank…it’s going to be the most important night of my life and in my career. Because I’m going to climb this ladder…probably a taller one…all the way to the top and I’m gonna retrieve the coveted Money in the Bank contract. And when I do that, all my Latinos out there will be proud and happy because LWO’s Santos Escobar is gonna meet his destiny to cash in that contract and become El Campeon. So that’s how I feel. And remember, LWO for life.”