WWE News: Santos Escobar Defends NXT Cruiserweight Title at New Year’s Evil, Mixed Tag Match Highlights

January 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Santos Escobar NXT New Year's Evil

– Santos Escobar retained his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Gran Metalik at NXT New Year’s Evil. WWE posted a clip from the match, which you can see below:

– The company also shared a clip of Shotzi Blackheart & KUSHIDA’s win over Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae from the episode:

