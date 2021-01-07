wrestling / News
WWE News: Santos Escobar Defends NXT Cruiserweight Title at New Year’s Evil, Mixed Tag Match Highlights
– Santos Escobar retained his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Gran Metalik at NXT New Year’s Evil. WWE posted a clip from the match, which you can see below:
– The company also shared a clip of Shotzi Blackheart & KUSHIDA’s win over Johnny Gargano & Candice LeRae from the episode:
