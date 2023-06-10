Santos Escobar Details His Transition From Lucha Libre To WWE

On the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Santos Escobar was featured, where he talked about a wide range of topics, including the transition he had to make from lucha libre in Mexico to WWE. You can check out some highlights below:

On lucha libre being the closest thing to being a superhero in real life:

I couldn’t agree more with you. It is the very mythology of the luchador in Mexico is that you know it’s like a warrior that has that covers his face. And fights. I have one right there. Everyone, like everyone, asks me how difficult it was to transition from Mexican.

On the transition from lucha libre to WWE:

“Everyone asked me how difficult it was to transition from Mexican Lucha Libre to the WWE Universe. In reality, Mexican lucha libre got a lot of what you need. The lot of boxes that you have to check to become a WWE Superstar as a Mexican Luchador You already do it. You know the character development, telling a story. How you portray and who you present a product is a lot of what we do. Some people call it different industries or different worlds or different psychology or whatever but in my mind it was not hard because I already knew how to present myself for example.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.