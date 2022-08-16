Santos Escobar Says He’s Enjoyed Working In NXT 2.0, Talks Working WIth Shawn Michaels

Santos Escobar was a major part of both the previous era of NXT and the current 2.0 era, and he’s enjoyed both of them. Escobar, who is facing Tony D’Angelo on tonight’s Heatwave-themed episode with his NXT career on the line, spoke with Denise Salcedo recently and discussed the brand’s evolution and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On the changes in NXT to 2.0: “I’m a 22-year young veteran, and I always enjoy competing. The black-and-gold era was an era where I got to compete as well. That’s where I became Cruiserweight Champion, and that’s where I became the undisputed Cruiserweight Champion. Then things evolved, things changed, as so often happens in our business. I think not just me but also Legado Del Fantasma, we have the opportunity to grow and evolve and change and offer something different and fresh, and vibrant and new. I think when you get that opportunity, you just gotta hold onto it and just run. Get the ball and run. I think that’s what we’ve been doing. I’ve enjoyed it a lot.”

On working with Shawn Michaels: “Shawn is the best. It’s very hard to remain professional when you’re in front of Shawn Michaels, or Triple H, or Terry Taylor, or Norman Smiley, or Finlay, or Robbie Brookside. It’s hard to remain professional, but I’ve gotten to learn from them. It’s like learning from the best of the best. It’s like being in Mount Olympus and learning from the gods. So I’ve enjoyed every second of it, and I still enjoy it, and I can’t wait to see what’s coming up.”