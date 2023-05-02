Santos Escobar On the Formation Of the New LWO, Says It’s Their Time To Shine

Santos Escobar is part of the new Latino World Order, and he recently talked about the revival of the name for the group and more. The LWO reformed on the March 31st episode of Smackdown when Rey Mysterio brought back the WCW stable’s name for his alliance with Escobar and the rest of Legado Del Fantasma. Esobar appeared on Under the Ring and talked about the faction; you can see some highlights below (per Fightful:

On the formation of the new group: “We share the acronym and the flag and the nostalgia is there, but in this case, what generated the LWO was the respect for lucha libre and the respect for who we are, where we come from, and what we’re about. Legado del Fantasma was my faction and the legacy of Fantasma, my dad. I’m always representing the respect and tradition of lucha libre. When we saw Rey being disrespected by his son, his blood, Dominik, that’s when I decided to step in and not let this happen because if anyone disrespects Rey Mysterio or any luchador, they are disrespecting the whole tradition of lucha lubre. That’s why I stepped in and tried to help Rey in this issue.”

On the relationship between the current LWO and old one: “The difference is, back then, the LWO may have been created for different reason, but it means the same, it means Latinos United. It’s time to represent who we are around the globe. The time is perfect. If you think about it; music, movies, sports, sports entertainment, Latinos are there. It’s our time to shine and under this flag, I have no doubt that it will happen.”