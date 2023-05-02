Santos Escobar On the Importance Of the WWE Performance Center, Learning From His Time There

Santos Escobar is a big fan of the WWE Performance Center, and sung its praises during a new interview. During his appearance on Under the Ring, the LWO member talked about how it had a lot to offer him when he arrived there despite having almost 20 years in the business at the time.

“You’ve got to be humble enough to allow the universe to teach you things every day,” Escobar said (per Wrestling Inc). “You got to be able to allow yourself to be surprised, and I think the Performance Center is just that.”

He continued, “When I got there I was 19 years in the business. On the surface, you might say, ‘Well, what are they going to teach you? If you’ve been doing this for 19 years, it means you know enough to survive 19 years,’ but in reality, the Performance Center is there for a reason. You got to check a lot of boxes and the Performance Center and NXT make sure that you check all those boxes so that when you’re finally called […] you’re ready for it.”

Escobar joined WWE in 2019 and spent time at the PC before and during his run in NXT as the leader of Legado Del Fantasma.