Santos Escobar On Rey Mysterio’s Issues With Dominik, Says He Wants To Face Rey At 100%

Santos Escobar would like a match with Rey Mysterio, but not before Ray’s through with Dominik and is at 100%. Escobar was a guest on WWE Die Woche and talked about how he’s interested in a match with Rey, who is currently embroiled in a feud with his son. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On Rey’s issues with Dominik: “He’s got problems right now. He’s in a very tough situation because he’s not getting the respect he deserves at home. That affects your life outside of your house. I think the more I want to become the leading lucha libre superstar in the world, the more I want him to be 100% so that I can contend for that. At the moment, I can’t because he’s distracted. I think he needs to solve this somehow. The way I see it, he doesn’t, his career is over. That’s it. He won’t be able to perform the way we want him to perform, the way I need him to perform so that I can challenge him for the lucha libre empire. I want him at this best. If he needs me for that, I’ll help him. I’ve had my own issues with my dad in the past, so I know. I can relate to what he’s going through. I’m a dad myself, I have my son, so I understand where he’s coming from.”

On if Dominik is on his “list”: “I don’t have a list. If I had a list, it would be to main event WrestleMania and become the Undisputed Universal Heavyweight WWE Champion. That’s my list. Anyone that comes in the way of me achieving that, I guess we could say is on that list. At the moment, I need Rey to be 100%, and the reason why he’s not 100% is Dominik. So I guess logically he is on my list.”