Santos Escobar Pays Tribute To Rey Mysterio at NXT Halloween Havoc, Mysterio Comments

Santos Escobar paid homage to Rey Mysterio during his match at NXT Halloween Havoc on Wednesday night. Escobar faced Jake Atlas in a non-title match on tonight’s episode with an outfit inspired by Mysterio’s 1997 Halloween Havoc match against Eddie Guerrero.

Escobar posted to Twitter to comment on the tribute, and Rey replied as you can see below with a congratulations and a show of respect: