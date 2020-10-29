wrestling / News
Santos Escobar Pays Tribute To Rey Mysterio at NXT Halloween Havoc, Mysterio Comments
Santos Escobar paid homage to Rey Mysterio during his match at NXT Halloween Havoc on Wednesday night. Escobar faced Jake Atlas in a non-title match on tonight’s episode with an outfit inspired by Mysterio’s 1997 Halloween Havoc match against Eddie Guerrero.
Escobar posted to Twitter to comment on the tribute, and Rey replied as you can see below with a congratulations and a show of respect:
Paying homage to @reymysterio at #HalloweenHavoc 1997 & his Mexican culture, @EscobarWWE picks up a victory over @JakeAtlas_ on #WWENXT! 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/fOSwCfDyry
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
Then… Now… @reymysterio gracias! 👊🏽☠️🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/7iGknzQ8N6
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) October 29, 2020
Con respeto para el Rey!!! @@reymysterio 👊🏽☠️🇲🇽 https://t.co/n8TdP14krJ pic.twitter.com/jnthkHcsRO
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) October 29, 2020
El Día de los Muertos. 🇲🇽💀#WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc #LegadoDelFantasma @EscobarWWE @RaulMendozaWWE @joaquinwilde_ pic.twitter.com/941PM2RUtY
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
👊🏽☠️🇲🇽 https://t.co/dKOdNXtZSC pic.twitter.com/Xvu5rAhIxs
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) October 29, 2020
