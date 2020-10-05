wrestling / News
Santos Escobar Retains NXT Cruiserweight Title at NXT Takeover 31 (Pics, Video)
Legado Del Fantasma is still the home of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship following NXT Takeover 31. Santos Escobar successfully retained his championship against Isaiah “Swerve” Scott at the PPV, pinning Scott with a double underhood facebuster after he knocked Scott back head-first against the metal part of the turnbuckle. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Escobar has been Cruiserweight Champion for 119 recognized days, having won the vacant title in the finals of a tournament against Drake Maverick in late May. Our live coverage of NXT TakeOver 31 is here.
Whose opportunity? #NXTTakeOver @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/LXk5oF1kgV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 4, 2020
¡Viva El Legado! 🇲🇽 #NXTTakeOver @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @RaulMendozaWWE pic.twitter.com/dgizKgT4Uj
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 5, 2020
Yes. These two know each other 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 well. #NXTTakeOver @swerveconfident @EscobarWWE pic.twitter.com/BD9SMjuAY2
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 5, 2020
Swerve, Swag & Smooth.#NXTTakeOver @EscobarWWE @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/FznF6nAdoJ
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) October 5, 2020
IT'S @TheeAdonisWWE here to even the odds for @swerveconfident!!!!!#NXTTakeOver @EscobarWWE @RaulMendozaWWE @joaquinwilde_ pic.twitter.com/GBLK7IMPWu
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2020
The champ is in DISBELIEF. What will it take to put down @swerveconfident!?! #NXTTakeOver @EscobarWWE pic.twitter.com/TAh0TzJNj9
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) October 5, 2020
The legado remains IN TACT as @EscobarWWE defeats @swerveconfident in a FIERCE #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Championship showdown! #AndStill #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/heZPw3XIe8
— WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2020
