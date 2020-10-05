Santos Escobar Retains NXT Cruiserweight Title at NXT Takeover 31 (Pics, Video)

Legado Del Fantasma is still the home of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship following NXT Takeover 31. Santos Escobar successfully retained his championship against Isaiah “Swerve” Scott at the PPV, pinning Scott with a double underhood facebuster after he knocked Scott back head-first against the metal part of the turnbuckle. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Escobar has been Cruiserweight Champion for 119 recognized days, having won the vacant title in the finals of a tournament against Drake Maverick in late May. Our live coverage of NXT TakeOver 31 is here.