wrestling / News

Santos Escobar Returns, Reunites With Legado del Fantasma On WWE NXT

August 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Santos Escobar Legado del Fantasma Image Credit: WWE

Santos Escobar is back, and Legado del Fantasma are united against Tony D’Angelo once again as of this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Escobar return as part of a plan orchestrated to cost D’Angelo and Stacks their NXT Tag Team Championship match against the Creed Brothers. Elektra Lopez went to give D’Angelo a crowbar late in the match and D’Angelo grabbed it, but Santos appeared and grabbed the other end. He nailed D’Angelo with a punch that allowed the Creed Brothers to get the win.

After the match, D’Angelo and Escobar talked angrily over the phone and agreed to a one-on-one meeting, one last time, on next week’s show.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Santos Escobar, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading