Santos Escobar Stops Dragon Lee At WWE Survivor Series

November 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dragon Lee was a last minute opponent for Santos Escobar, but the former LWO member still picked up the win at WWE Survivor Series. Escobar faced Lee, who was a substitute for his original opponent Carlito. Lee hit several high flying moves, as expected, but in the end Escobar won with the Phantom Driver.

