Santos Escobar Stops Dragon Lee At WWE Survivor Series
November 25, 2023 | Posted by
Dragon Lee was a last minute opponent for Santos Escobar, but the former LWO member still picked up the win at WWE Survivor Series. Escobar faced Lee, who was a substitute for his original opponent Carlito. Lee hit several high flying moves, as expected, but in the end Escobar won with the Phantom Driver.
NOT THE MASK! 😫#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/hA6JOhyNHN
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2023
The destruction from @EscobarWWE continues at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/lTQpe6shMu
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2023
