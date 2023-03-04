Santos Escobar Wants A Match With Cody Rhodes, Says They Almost Wrestled Years Ago

In an interview with WWE Die Woche (via Fightful), Santos Escobar said that if he could choose his opponent for Wrestlemania 39, he would pick Cody Rhodes. He noted that they almost had the chance to wrestle years ago but the match was cancelled. Here are highlights:

On who he wants to face at Wrestlemania: “We’re so close for it. I wish I had Rey [Mysterio] for the lucha libre empire. But at the moment, I think I should focus myself on getting him ready, on getting him at 100%. So that’s where my energy is right now. If I could choose an opponent for WrestleMania 39, I would want Cody.”

On a match with Cody Rhodes: “Yes, I do. I [wanted] to beat him before. I just wanted to take what I thought he had and I wanted for me. Once we had the fatal four-way, I found I rekindled myself with this respect I have with him, that I haven’t forgotten about. The passion he’s got is obstructed right now because he’s distracted by his son. So we’re gonna try and fix that somehow so that we can get there. But Cody, I wanted to fight Cody in Mexico two years ago, and he were set to fight at AAA pay-per-view. Then I left the company and couldn’t do it, but I think that’s something that now is possible. So that’s why I would pick Cody for this Mania.”