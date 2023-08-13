Santos Escobar On WWE Getting Behind Stars With Fan Support, Says Zelina Vega Should Be #1 Contender

Santos Escobar is happy to see WWE putting stars with fan support in more prominent positions as of late. The lWo member appeared on last week’s episode of The Bump, and you can see a few highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On WWE getting behind stars with fan support: “Shout out to Nick Khan and everything he is doing, this is a result of the company understanding the phenomenon behind their athletes. Behind the LA Knight movement, behind the Chad Gable movement, behind the LWO and Santos Escobar movement.”

On getting a more prominent spot on WWE TV: “I am really happy, glad, satisfied, but also challenged because this means the company is seeing what I am doing, they’re observing and now the ball is in my court. You guys give me all of that, and I’ll give you my performance and then some.”

On Zelina Vega holding wins over IYO SKY: “I think those two victories automatically turn Zelina into the number one contender. I have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for Zelina Vega, I love her.”