Saori Anou On Celebrating Her 10th Anniversary, First Year On STARDOM Roster, 2025 Goals

Saori Anou celebrates her 10th anniversary in May, and she recently spoke about the upcoming 10th anniversary show and more. Anou spoke with Fightful’s Scott Edwards for a new interview and you can see highlights below:

On having her 10th anniversary show at the same time as Natsupoi: “We debuted on the same day and at the same time. We’ve been opposites since then. There were times when we were apart, but I’m really happy to be able to compete with Natsumi, who has always been close to me, and I feel like we’ve come this far.”

On what fans can expect to see on the show: “I had this picture in mind from the moment the venue was decided. I think it will be very difficult to make it a reality, but I still want to do it and I want to convey that. I want to convey that this is Natsu & Saori.”

On losing the Wonder of Stardom Championship to Natsupoi last year: “I was really disappointed. Natsumi is the kind of person who feels disappointed no matter what. But I trust her. We have a strange relationship. The 10th-anniversary event is meaningful because it can only be done with Natsumi.”

On her first year on the STARDOM roster: “It’s been a while since I’ve been a member of an organization, so I still feel confused and unfamiliar with things, even though I’ve been here a year. But I truly realize that this is what it means to belong to an organization. This year is the year I want to observe the organization objectively and establish my position.”

On being a two-time Wonder of Stardom Champion: “When my name was engraved on the belt for the second time, I could never have accomplished it alone. I was able to stand up again, thanks to my teammates, everyone who supported me, and strong rivals. So I put on the belt again with different feelings than the first time.”

On her goals for 2025: “Personally, I feel frustrated that I haven’t been able to achieve that much. That’s why this year I’m going to really look into Stardom. I’m going to find someone within Stardom that I want to fight for the rest of my life.”

On Tam Nakano’s career vs. career match against Saya Kamitani: “It’s Tamu’s choice, and it’s her life, so I won’t say anything. But I believe in her. I’ll support her where I can. But don’t ever give up. In anything.”

On her OZ Academy Openweight Championship against Ryo Mizunami next month: “Actually, in 2020, I challenged for the single belt held by Mayumi Ozaki. I couldn’t do anything in that match and it’s still a traumatic one to me. But after fighting Ozaki at the end of last year, those feelings disappeared. I don’t even think of it as a process. I will beat Mizunami and create for myself the meaning of my continued participation in OZ Academy up until now.”

On her match with Meiko Satomura at Sendai Girls BIG SHOW in Niigata: “I was incredibly happy and pressured to be nominated for a singles match on her important road to retirement and in her important homecoming. But I headed to the ring with the determination not to let that pressure consume me, not to let Meiko Satomura consume me. I didn’t think that day was the end. I didn’t want it to end. If there was still a chance, I would grab it.”

On potentially returning to America for STARDOM’s shows in April: “I’m not sure what my schedule will be in April yet, but I would like to go abroad this year.”