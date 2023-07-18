wrestling / News
Saori Anou On Facing Giulia At STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix, Making Return To Company
Saori Anou is back in STARDOM and will be competing in the 5STAR Grand Prix, and she recently talked about her return and more. Anou spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:
On her mindset when she returned to STARDOM: “I saw a new scenery on this stage, and shine even brighter than now. I made a vow to step into the ring of STARDOM.”
On her Indian Strap Match against Natsupoi: “She is important to me. I thought I had to face her because she was my friend. Natsumi and I will continue to be friends and rivals.”
On joining Cosmic Angels after Mina Shirakawa and Waka Tsukiyama left the group: “At that time, I thought that Tam was crying all the time. Originally, she and I were in the same promotion. Even though we were apart, Tam and I kept in touch. I was wondering if I could support Tam crying at the time and looking like she was in pain. After I decided to participate in STARDOM, I tried to watch live matches from backstage as much as possible until I participated in the big event at Yokohama Arena. I was watching that day, but she was crying again, so I couldn’t help but move my legs. I’m happy to see her smile now.”
On facing Shirakawa at 5STAR Grand Prix’s final night: “I want to enjoy Mina Shirakawa as just one wrestler rather than as a unit. Thinking about how to stop her ‘leg-attacking zombie’… I’m looking forward to it.”
On facing Giulia in her first 5STAR Grand Prix match: “One of the wrestlers I’ve wanted to fight for a long time. Giulia was the one I wanted to fight the most. I’m sure everyone wanted to see it too, right? I want it to be a mess. Furthermore, I will win, and I will win and run at the top of STARDOM.”
