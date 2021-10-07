SAP Center Locally Advertising Two Matches for Tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown

– The official website for the SAP Center in San Jose is advertising two matchups for tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown event event the venue. As noted, the event will feature the opening round matchups for the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments, along with a SmackDown Women’s Championship contract signing for Crown Jewel.

Also advertised for tomorrow, Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown tag team champs The Usos will team up against Finn Balor and The Street Profits. Finn Balor and The Street Profits were recently drafted to the Raw roster, but the draft changes do not start until after Crown Jewel.

Another match advertised on the website is SmackDown Women’s champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair. Belair was also drafted to Raw during the WWE Draft. However, she will still challenge Lynch and Sasha Banks in a Triple Threat match for the SmackDown Women’s title at Crown Jewel.

WWE SmackDown at the SAP Center in San Jose, California will air tomorrow at 8:00 pm ET on FOX.