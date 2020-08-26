Sarah Logan Discusses Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott’s Storyline, Wishes It Could’ve Happened Earlier

– During an appearance on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan spoke about the current WWE storyline involving her former Riott Squad stablemates Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. Logan spoke about wishing a reunion with the group could’ve happened earlier. She stated the following (via Fightful):

“As a genuine friend of Liv and Ruby, it makes me happy to see them doing stuff together and they are stronger together, we’ve always been stronger together. There is a part of me that misses them so much and is, I wouldn’t say sad, but like, man, I wish this would have happened earlier. Me and Liv sat on the bench for almost a year in WWE, this could have been done earlier. It’s awesome to see what they’re doing and I’m excited to see them as good guys. It makes my heart happy to see (them). Even if I’m not there personally, you’re just connected with them.”

Sarah Logan was released by WWE last April among many of the Superstars and talents released due to the COVID-19 pandemic.