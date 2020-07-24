WWE News: Sarah Logan & Erik From Viking Raiders Reveal Gender & Name of Their Baby, Bellas Talk Life During Pandemic, AJ Styles Bumpy Awards

– Sarah Logan and Erik from the Viking Raiders (Raymond Rowe) revealed the gender of their baby in a new YouTube video, announcing that they are having a boy and will name him Raymond Cash Rowe. Erik said that he was named after his father, who was also named Raymond, and now his son will be named Raymond after him.

– The New York Times has an article up about Brie and Nikki Bella dealing with their pregnancies and continuing Total Bellas during the ongoing pandemic.

– WWE Now takes a look at all the Superstars’ social media chatter heading into WWE’s The Bump’s Bumpy Awards, including AJ Styles promising to takeover the first-ever Bumpy Awards.