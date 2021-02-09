wrestling / News
Sarah Logan & Erik Welcome Son Raymond Cash Rowe
– WWE Superstar Erik of The Viking Raiders and wife, former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan, have welcomed their first son, Raymond Cash Rowe, who was born this week. Erik announced the news today on his Twitter account.
Erik tweeted, “Raymond Cash Rowe 8lbs 11oz 21.75”. After 44hrs of labor both mama and baby are happy and safe. He’s perfect. #rowesborg @sarahrowe #weebabycash”
The two announced the pregnancy back in July. On behalf of 411, we send our congratulations to Erik and Sarah Logan on the birth of their son and new addition to their family.
Raymond Cash Rowe
8lbs 11oz 21.75”
After 44hrs of labor both mama and baby are happy and safe.
He’s perfect.#rowesborg @sarahrowe #weebabycash pic.twitter.com/38gvEoiVQR
— Erik (@Erik_WWE) February 9, 2021
