WWE News: Sarah Logan Says ‘Never Again’ In Instagram Post, Preview of The Bump
May 5, 2020 | Posted by
– Sarah Logan took to Instagram to cryptically say “Never Again” in a new post. Logan posted a picture from her last WWE appearance in an April 13th Raw loss to Shayna Baszler and captioned it “Never again.” You can see the post below and draw your own conclusions about what it means:
– The Bump shared a preview of this week’s episode, with the cast flexing along with guest Dana Brooke:
Time spent 💪ing on them haters with @DanaBrookeWWE is time well spent.
See you tomorrow on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/hT70FPOpR2
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 5, 2020
