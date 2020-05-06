wrestling / News

WWE News: Sarah Logan Says ‘Never Again’ In Instagram Post, Preview of The Bump

May 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Sarah Logan

– Sarah Logan took to Instagram to cryptically say “Never Again” in a new post. Logan posted a picture from her last WWE appearance in an April 13th Raw loss to Shayna Baszler and captioned it “Never again.” You can see the post below and draw your own conclusions about what it means:

Never again.

– The Bump shared a preview of this week’s episode, with the cast flexing along with guest Dana Brooke:

