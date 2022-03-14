wrestling / News
Sarah Logan Says She Plans On Wrestling Again ‘One Day’
Sarah Logan has other priorities in her life right now, but she does plan on getting in the ring again sometime in the future. The WWE alumna did a virtual signing with East Coast Auctions and she addressed her wrestling future during the session, noting that being a new mom to one-year-old Cash is her focus right now. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:
On when she might return to the ring: “I am planning on wrestling again, one day, but I think I need to sleep more than two hours throughout the night. That’s up to Cash when I wrestle again.”
On if she would return to wrestling full-time: “Full-time? I’m not sure. I really like my farm and life right now. Part-time wrestling, one or two shows here and there? Probably, I don’t know though. Who knows.”
