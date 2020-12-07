wrestling / News
Sarah Logan Posts Topless Pregnancy Photo Online
In a post on Instagram, Sarah Logan shared a new pregnancy photo with a twist: she’s topless. Her chest is still covered, however, by the hands of Erik of the Viking Raiders.
She wrote: “The most beautiful I’ve ever been.”
The two announced the pregnancy back in July.
