Sarah Schreiber Talks Her Path to NXT, Her Background in Theatre, More

NXT Broadcaster Sarah Schreiber recently spoke with WWE.com about her path to NXT, her theater background, and much more…

On Her Path to NXT: It was an incredible time to start. Such a thrilling opportunity and to begin on the biggest weekend of the year was beyond exciting. Sitting in the crowd of over 78,000 fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, watching The Undertaker’s entrance, texting my brother the entire time, it was something out of a dream.

On Her Background in Theatre: Coming from a theater background, it reminded me so much of why I love live performances. The thrill of being in front of the crowd, the adrenaline and excitement of the show. I also grew up watching WWE with my older brother Mark. I would be the only girl watching the pay-per-view events, and I was so captured by it. I graduated from the University of Miami — go, Canes! — with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theater. I lived in New York City and Los Angeles performing in theater, TV and film. Most recently, I have been guest-hosting at HSN, talking all the latest trends in jewelry and shoes at all times of the day… literally. Also, I just shot an ABC pilot produced by Eva Longoria, “NCIS: New Orleans” as well as “Bloodline.”

On Doing Stunt Work: : I had the incredible opportunity to perform my own stunts opposite Bruce Willis at the Warner Bros. lot. It was a commercial directed by the very talented Joseph Kahn. They built a three-story building to throw me off and Bruce would save me. Another would be performing on “Late Show with David Letterman.” I received the phone call the morning of to get to the Ed Sullivan Theater because I was going to be on Letterman that night. I remember it was pouring out; I had left my makeup at an audition the day before. But I got there, was given the script, and next thing I knew I was shooting live opposite David Letterman. It’s moments like those that I’ve had to pinch myself. I have literally woken up the next day thinking, did that just really happen?

On an Embarrassing Moment She Had In NXT: My first week in the office at the WWE Performance Center, sitting across the desk from Shawn Michaels. I was included in a coaches’ meeting representing the announce team. Everyone went around the table and spoke about the current roster. Then it came to me. I was surrounded by Matt Bloom, Sara Amato, Terry Taylor, Norman Smiley and Steve Corino, to name a few. I was so flattered to even think that they would want to hear my opinion. But I also was incredibly grateful. To see these inspiring coaches who all have worked so hard to pursue their passion and have been so influential in sports-entertainment. Well, all I said was thank you, and I got a little emotional. Yes, my eyes may have welled up a bit. It was just such a big moment for my career. I would say it was probably the coolest and most embarrassing. I responded with, “I am a tough Jersey girl, I swear!” Also, the time I tripped heading into the ring and got up singing. But let’s be honest, I’m certain that will happen again.