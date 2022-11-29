Sarath Ton Discusses Eleventh-Hour Changes To Pat McAfee’s Outfit

WWE gear designer Sarath Ton shared a story on his recent appearance on Notsam Wrestling about a last-minute gear alteration for Pat McAfee’s WrestleMania main roster debut (via Wrestling Inc). Ton explained using his craft to accent an outfit without dramatically changing the character display. You can read a highlight and listen to the full episode below.

On changing McAfee’s outfit just before his WrestleMania appearance: “He had brought his stuff. He goes, ‘Hey, is there anything you can do to help me to do to help make it a little more WrestleMania?’ So, we just used like, jet black Swarovski crystals and really give it some sparkle. Because, at the end of the day, you can come up with the most elaborate wrestling-ey like, outfit for someone, but if it betrays the character, then you’re kind of like, now, you’re just playing wrestler. You’re just playing dress up. So, you want to keep that same feel Pat has, but, you know, a little pizazz to it.”