Saraya, Adam Copeland & Bryan Danielson Share Photo From Before AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland, Saraya and Bryan Danielson all came back from career-ending injuries, and they shared a photo together from before this week’s AEW Dynamite. Copeland posted to Twitter on Wednesday to share a picture from the three before the Tuesday night episode after Saraya posted to Twitter:

“You know what was really cool yesterday. Was before the show I was standing in the ring and I saw @EdgeRatedR on one side and @bryandanielson on the other and I just was like “holy shit. None of us thought we would wrestle again” and I felt very grateful. Very cool moment. @AEW”