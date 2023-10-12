wrestling / News
Saraya, Adam Copeland & Bryan Danielson Share Photo From Before AEW Dynamite
October 11, 2023 | Posted by
Adam Copeland, Saraya and Bryan Danielson all came back from career-ending injuries, and they shared a photo together from before this week’s AEW Dynamite. Copeland posted to Twitter on Wednesday to share a picture from the three before the Tuesday night episode after Saraya posted to Twitter:
“You know what was really cool yesterday. Was before the show I was standing in the ring and I saw @EdgeRatedR on one side and @bryandanielson on the other and I just was like “holy shit. None of us thought we would wrestle again” and I felt very grateful. Very cool moment.
@AEW”
Lookit us! Moral of the story, fight for it. https://t.co/wuzkZ7hjqt pic.twitter.com/1ilTsMgXWF
— Adam Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 11, 2023
