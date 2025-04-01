wrestling / News

Saraya Admits She Thought She Made A Mistake After Taking Bumps In For The First Time In Years

April 1, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
AEW Rampage Saraya Image Credit: AEW

Saraya’s return to professional wrestling in 2022, marked by a surprising AEW signing shortly after her WWE departure, was initially met with challenges.

Despite the excitement surrounding her comeback, ending in a victory over Britt Baker at the Full Gear pay-per-view, Saraya revealed in a recent interview with The Guardian that she experienced significant difficulties during her early AEW tenure, leading her to question the wisdom of her decision.

“Going back was so hard. My body was no longer a giant callus. I wasn’t a tough, giant scab any more – I was soft and to start taking all the bumps again was awful. I did think I’d made a mistake at first.”

