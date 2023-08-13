Saraya Comments On Heading to All In For AEW Women’s World Title Match

Saraya is set to compete for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, and she commented on the upcoming match over the weekend. The Outcasts member earned the title shot with a win over Sky Blue on AEW Rampage and will face champion Hikaru Shida as well as Toni Storm and either Britt Baker or The Bunny at the August 27th PPV. She took to Twitter to comment on the match after her win, writing:

“I haven’t wrestled in my home country in around 7/8 years.

I haven’t won a championship in 9 years.

I was told I would NEVER wrestle again. I’m coming home.. and I’m gonna walk out of Wembley stadium in front of my family and countryman the AEW women’s world champion.”