Saraya Reveals Her All-Time Favorite Moment In Her Career

Saraya recently weighed in on her all-time favorite moment in her wrestling career. The WWE and AEW alumna was asked the question during her appearance on Insight With Chris Vanm Vliet and named her WWE Diva’s Championship win when she debuted on Raw.

On being told Rock was making a movie about her: “So obviously, NXT was amazing. I got the opportunity to be the first ever NXT Women’s Champion, and I so thankful for it. I was 20 years old. I was a kid, it was incredible, and I’m so f*cking grateful for it. But my ultimate moment was my debut and winning the Divas Championship, because that’s all I ever wanted to be. I wanted to be a WWE Diva, and to do it at 21 too. And the day before, Dwayne is in his office backstage, and he’s like, ‘I’m gonna make a movie on your life.’ And I’m like, what? Then he’s like, ‘And you’re gonna debut tomorrow, and you’re gonna win the Divas Championship.’ And I was like, what? I’m just f**king sobbing, dude. A lot of crying, obviously, but I’m sobbing because I can’t believe this is happening at such a young age. I never thought I’d get a movie of my life. I never thought I was actually gonna debut on the main roster. So to have Dwayne The Rock Johnson tell you these things too, he’s a f**king real-life superhero, an icon in wrestling and in movies. And you’re just like, This is f**king insane. Then he’s like, ‘But you can’t tell anyone the day before.'”

On finding out she was winning the Divas Title: “So I’m walking around like, trying to keep my s**t together, waiting for someone to tell me that I’m actually gonna be debuting. It was so emotional. And then I finally got Fit Finlay telling me 10 minutes before doors were opening, ‘Come to the side of the ring. AJ and Tamina need to speak to you, you’re gonna win the Divas Championship.’ And I was like, Okay, Let’s f**king do it. And he’s like, but no one knows. And I’m like, Why do I have to keep f**king secrets, dude? That’s insane. So I’m crying again, and then I go to the side of the ring, and AJ was just amazing. Obviously, everyone knows that I was really close to AJ. She’s like my fairy godmother, is what I called her for so long. And, yeah, she just kind of took me under a wing and protected me.

“She was like, All right, this is how it’s gonna go. And she was like, ‘What kind of finish do you want to do?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I do have a submission.’ She was like, ‘No, you need to 3 count me, solidify that s**t.’ So I was like, okay, so then we did the Paige Turner in the ring, but I didn’t explain how to do it properly, because I was just too nervous. So I ended up looking like a Leg Sweep. And I remember coming back and Randy Orton’s just like, ‘Did you just beat her with a Leg Sweep?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely, yeah I did, but it’s supposed to look different.’ But I’m like, Who gives a f**k? So yeah, that was probably the most magical moment for me, is finally getting what I’ve wanted. And I’ve been traveling since I was 13 years old by myself to all these different countries, because all I wanted to do was get experience for WWE to take notice of me and to finally come over to America. So yeah, I was traveling solo since I was 13 years old, and now eight years later into my career, which is crazy, because I was only 21. Eight years later into my career, I finally got that moment that I’ve been dreaming about.”