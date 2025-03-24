Saraya Says She’ll Be Back To Work At Some Point: ‘They Don’t Need Me Right Now’

Saraya says she will be back to work at AEW at some point but that right now, they don’t need her. The AEW star has been away from TV since October, having taken time off for personal reasons, and she spoke during an appearance on the Lightweights Podcast about her outside ventures as of late. During the conversation she was asked whether she wanted to get back in the ring and said yes.

“Yeah. I mean, I feel like at this age and time, there isn’t really a spot for me right now,” Saraya said (per Fightful). “I feel Iike everybody’s got their own thing. Eventually… I love wrestling, I will be back at work at some point. But right now, it’s good. They don’t need me. They don’t need me.”

Saraya said recently that she is “coming to the end of it and it’s very soon. And I don’t wanna go out being like, I need to be on top.””