Saraya Brawls With Britt Baker, Kicks Rebel On AEW Dynamite

Saraya got physical for the first time in an AEW ring, brawling with Britt Baker on AEW Dynamite. Saraya attacked Baker on tonight’s show after Baker had said earlier in the evening that Saraya was not cleared to compete. The newly-arrived AEW star was in the corner of Willow Nightingale, Athena, and Toni Storm who defeated Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford soon after.

While Baker was yelling at fans after the match, Saraya decked her and they started brawling. The heels were cleared of the ring except Rebel, who got a superkick on her knees: