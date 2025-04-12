Saraya Says Britt Baker Carried Her At AEW Full Gear 2022

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful), Saraya spoke about her match with Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear 2022 and said that Baker carried her in that match. It was her in-ring debut for AEW and one that she wishes she could do over.

She said: “You know, it was my first match back in like five years. I hadn’t really done enough training in my opinion, like Britt had to carry me big time. I was nervous, my wind wasn’t perfect yet. That’s one thing I wish I could go back and do again for sure, maybe we can run it back one more time. Without Britt — I’m just so thankful for her because she was patient with me, she helped me, she talked to me throughout the whole thing. I felt like a deer in headlights.“