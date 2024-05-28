Saraya Calls Out Mercedes Mone Following AEW Double Or Nothing

Saraya is looking for a match with new AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, calling her own on social media. Mone defeated Willow Nightingale at Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV to capture the title in her in-ring debut for the company. Mone has a lot of potential challengers from here and Saraya looked to add her name to that list in a post on Twitter.

Saraya retweeted a post quoting Mone from an interview last week in which she said that Saraya was welcome to step up but was “not gonna get any of my titles that’s for sure.”

Saraya wrote:

“I’ve waited over 6 years to take more than just your championship @MercedesVarnado let’s go baby girl.”