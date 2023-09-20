wrestling / News

Saraya Celebrates One Year With AEW

September 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW All In London - Saraya Image Credit: AEW, B/R Live

In a post on Twitter, Saraya celebrated her one-year anniversary as a member of the AEW roster, as she made her debut at last year’s Grand Slam. She is currently the AEW Women’s World Champion. She will defend against Toni Storm on tonight’s Dynamite.

She wrote: “Happy 1 year anniversary to MEEEE in @AEW a lot has changed. Toni was the champ when I walked in. Now I am.

