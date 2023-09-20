wrestling / News
Saraya Celebrates One Year With AEW
September 20, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Saraya celebrated her one-year anniversary as a member of the AEW roster, as she made her debut at last year’s Grand Slam. She is currently the AEW Women’s World Champion. She will defend against Toni Storm on tonight’s Dynamite.
She wrote: “Happy 1 year anniversary to MEEEE in @AEW a lot has changed. Toni was the champ when I walked in. Now I am.”
Happy 1 year anniversary to MEEEE in @AEW a lot has changed. Toni was the champ when I walked in. Now I am. 😈 pic.twitter.com/PbqYj93JvY
— SARAYA (@Saraya) September 20, 2023
