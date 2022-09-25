wrestling / News
Saraya Clarifies Pronunciation Of Her Name
September 25, 2022 | Posted by
Saraya is back on wrestling TV, and the newly-arrived AEW star wants to make sure people know how to pronounce her name. The former Paige, as you know, made her debut on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and is signed to the company. Saraya posted to Twitter on Friday to make sure people knew now to call her “Sa-RIGH-ah,” writing:
It’s pronounced Sir-rey-uh
Saraya will address her return on this week’s episode of Dynamite.
— SARAYA (@Saraya) September 24, 2022
