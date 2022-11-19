Saraya Comments On Importance Of Date For Her Return Match At Full Gear

In a post on Twitter, Saraya commented on having her first match in years tonight at AEW Full Gear, and why the date is important. It will be five years ago, almost to the day, that she originally returned from a neck injury in WWE. An accident during a match re-injured her and forced her to retire. She has since been cleared by one of the top spine surgeons in the world and will face Britt Baker tonight.

She wrote: “I returned November 20th 2017. Retired and now I get my second chance today November 19th 2022. Wow.”