Saraya Was Confident That She Would Get Cleared For In-Ring Return
Saraya is set to return to the ring at AEW Full Gear, and a new report notes that she was confident before she signed with AEW that she’d be cleared. According to Fightful Select, Tony Khan told the site that Saraya had been confident that she would be able to get medically cleared to wrestle and he took her at her word.
Khan noted that if Saraya had been unable to get cleared, they had other ideas for her and that she would have served as an “ambassador” for the company. The AEW star will be facing Britt Baker at Saturday’s PPV in her first match since she effectively retired due to an injury suffered at a WWE live event in 2017.
