Saraya Credits Cody Rhodes For Her “Glampire” Moniker

In a recent appearance on Superstar Crossover, AEW’s Saraya shared how she got one of her best-known designators thanks to Cody Rhodes (per Wrestling Inc). According to Saraya, Rhodes was the first to toss the “glampire” title in her direction during his Stardust days. You can find Saraya’s version of the anecdote and watch her full episode below.

On how Rhodes came to describe her as a glampire: “We were doing ‘Tribute to the Troops’ and he was Stardust. There was this girl that was looking at me like, but she looked like me. She was gothic or whatever. He was like, ‘She kind of looks like you, but you’re a more glamorous version. Like a glampire!’ I loved that so much. I don’t think he would even remember that, but I took it, stole it, loved it. He’s an angel and hopefully I get to see him again soon.”