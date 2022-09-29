Saraya Cuts Promo On AEW Dynamite, Interrupted By Britt Baker

Saraya addressed the AEW Women’s division on this week’s AEW Dynamite before Britt Baker came out to interrupt. The new AEW star, who made her debut on last week’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite, came out to cut a promo in which she called for the women’s division to come out, which brought out Toni Storm, Athena, Blue Sky, Willow, and Madison Rayne.

Baker then came out with Jamie Hayter, Rebel, and Penelope Ford and said that Saraya is the shiny new toy but she was the face of the division. That led to a back and forth between them that led to Storm’s match with Serena Deeb being a Lumberjack match for the interim AEW Women’s Championship. Storm won the match to retain the title. You can see some clips from the segment below: