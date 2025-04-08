Saraya Discusses Needing To Write a Second Book

– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, former WWE Superstar Saraya discussed wanting to write a second book after recently completing her first memoir. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Saraya on wanting to write a second book: “I need to write a second book because the way the book ends, I can’t change it now because it’s already out. Things have changed in the past four or five months. Things have changed drastically. That’s the end of that chapter and now I need to write a new one because I’m about to start a whole new life.”

On dipping her toe in Hollywood now: “It’s pretty crazy. I have other things where I actually got booked for a role and I’m really excited about it. I’m dipping my toe in Hollywood now, which is f***ing awesome, so I’m really excited with that.”

Saraya recently confirmed her AEW exit, and she’s currently a free agent. Saraya’s new memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, is now available wherever books are sold.