– During a recent interview with B4 The Bell, former AEW star and AEW Women’s World Champion Saraya spoke about what’s next for her in-ring career. However, she’s now taking some time to take a step back and try some other things this year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Saraya on a possible WWE return: “You know what, this came up so much at my signing yesterday. I didn’t realize, I always have this insecurity I guess where I feel like people just don’t give a crap about me [laughs], and I have to be reminded of it all the time. I really do. I really do. But I get so many people wondering if I’m gonna go back there. I’m just like, I don’t know. I don’t know. Maybe if there’s something cool that comes along and they would want me back there. Maybe. Who knows? Who knows what the future holds? Never say never.”

On if she would go back to using Paige as her ring name: “Paige. Paige. Paige, I felt like I could leave that character at the door. I love being Saraya, and I love that people know me as Saraya and stuff like that. With Paige though, I felt like I built such a special thing with her, and then when I got home, I didn’t have to be her anymore. But I loved who I built with her. She was a badass. I loved being her, and she has built my life. I got a movie made about Paige. A lot of my career is built on that character, and people love that character, and that’s the one that kind of stood out compared to everybody else. She has a special place in my heart. If I was to go back, Paige in a heartbeat. Same music, Paige, everything.”

Saraya recently confirmed her AEW exit. She’s currently a free agent. Saraya’s new memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, is now available wherever books are sold.