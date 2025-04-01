wrestling / News

Saraya Discusses Wanting To Team With Rhea Ripley, Still Wants To Wrestle Mercedes Mone

April 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage Saraya 9-20-24, Saraya's Rules Match AEW Grand Slam Image Credit: AEW

– During a recent interview with the Lightweights Podcast, former AEW and WWE star Saraya spoke about which current AEW and WWE talents she’d like to work with or step into the ring against. She named WWE’s Rhea Ripley and also current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

She said on the topic (via WrestlingInc.com), “Rhea for WWE cause I feel like the old school goth versus the new school goth, yeah I would love it … let’s see, on AEW, not so much a tag but I would love to just wrestle Mercedes again. Just because we have like this unfinished business.”

Saraya recently confirmed her AEW exit, and he’s currently a free agent. Saraya’s new memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, is now available wherever books are sold.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Rhea Ripley, Saraya, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading