– During a recent interview with the Lightweights Podcast, former AEW and WWE star Saraya spoke about which current AEW and WWE talents she’d like to work with or step into the ring against. She named WWE’s Rhea Ripley and also current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

She said on the topic (via WrestlingInc.com), “Rhea for WWE cause I feel like the old school goth versus the new school goth, yeah I would love it … let’s see, on AEW, not so much a tag but I would love to just wrestle Mercedes again. Just because we have like this unfinished business.”

Saraya recently confirmed her AEW exit, and he’s currently a free agent. Saraya’s new memoir, Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives, is now available wherever books are sold.