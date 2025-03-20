Saraya Says The End of Her Wrestling Career Is Coming ‘Soon’, Wants To Help Younger Talent

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Saraya spoke about her future in wrestling and said that the end of her in-ring career is coming soon. Her last match was on October 8, 2024, on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Here are highlights:

On losing constantly in AEW: “I’m letting people beat me, left, right and center. I was on a losing streak, but I just wanted people to get their rub. I want to uplift everybody. I’m not gonna be in wrestling forever. I’m coming to the end of it and it’s very soon. And I don’t wanna go out being like, I need to be on top.”

On working with Toni Storm as part of the Outcasts: “I just remember when we we’re in a group, me and Ruby [Soho] were helping [Toni] with promos. She would just have one line and be terrified to do this line. She’d be going over it and over it and over it, while me and Ruby had all these lines. She’s one of the best promos and characters, I think, of all time. And she’s one of my favorites all together right now. She is making wrestling fun and exciting and I love that. And it’s just funny seeing her from two years ago… when she was scared to pick up a microphone.”

On working with Harley Cameron: “Working with Harley was amazing. I had so much fun with her, [but] I said to her, ‘The best thing I can do for you right now is take a break and be away from you.’ People love her. I’m like, ‘I need to take a break. And then maybe, eventually, I can come back and we can go into a story where I’m just trying to hold you back again, and then you get your big pin on me.’ That’s the idea that I wanted. I don’t think we’re doing that now, but I said the best thing I can do is take a step back.”